It took extra time, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley finally beat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 36-35 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The Spartans held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

