Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shuts off the power on Iowa City West 35-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flexed its muscle and floored Iowa City West 35-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West were engaged in a slim affair at 28-14 as the final quarter started.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.