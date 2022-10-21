Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shuts off the power on Iowa City West 35-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flexed its muscle and floored Iowa City West 35-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West were engaged in a slim affair at 28-14 as the final quarter started.
The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West faced off on October 22, 2021 at Iowa City West High School.
In recent action on October 7, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Iowa City and Iowa City West took on Bettendorf on October 7 at Bettendorf High School.
