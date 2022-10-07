Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rains down on Iowa City 51-21

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 51-21 win over Iowa City on October 7 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-0 lead over Iowa City.
The Spartans fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Little Hawks' expense.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Little Hawks 13-7 in the last stanza.
