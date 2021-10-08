Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dances around early hole to trip Iowa City 31-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Iowa City was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 31-14 win in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
The Little Hawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Spartans as the first quarter ended.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over Iowa City.
