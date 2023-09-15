Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front early and tripped Cedar Rapids Prairie for a 28-23 win during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-3 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game.

