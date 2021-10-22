Bettendorf nips Davenport North in scare 17-10

Bettendorf found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 17-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 22.
The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead over the Wildcats.
Bettendorf's offense moved to a 17-3 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
