Bettendorf mauls Davenport North in strong effort 48-15

Bettendorf earned a convincing 48-15 win over Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Bettendorf moved in front of Davenport North 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 31-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.
Bettendorf stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-10 in the final quarter.
