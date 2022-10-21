 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf mauls Davenport North in strong effort 48-15

Bettendorf earned a convincing 48-15 win over Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf moved in front of Davenport North 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 31-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Bettendorf stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-10 in the final quarter.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport North squared off with October 22, 2021 at Davenport North High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 7, Bettendorf faced off against Iowa City West and Davenport North took on Davenport Central on October 7 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap

