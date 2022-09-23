 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf blanks Davenport Central 48-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Bettendorf bottled Davenport Central 48-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Bettendorf drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bettendorf struck to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central squared off with September 24, 2021 at Davenport Central High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 9, Bettendorf faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Central took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on September 8 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.

