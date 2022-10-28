 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bent but not broken: Gladbrook-Reinbeck weathers scare to dispatch Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 30-28

Gladbrook-Reinbeck edged Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 30-28 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck drew first blood by forging a 16-8 margin over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley after the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Trojans inched back to a 24-22 deficit.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck moved to a 30-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 14, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley faced off against Maynard West Central and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Collins-Maxwell on October 14 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. Click here for a recap

