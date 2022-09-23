Bellevue baffles Stanwood North Cedar 48-0

Bellevue's defense kept Stanwood North Cedar under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 48-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Bellevue opened with a 14-0 advantage over Stanwood North Cedar through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Comets held on with a 34-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

