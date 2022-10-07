Belle Plaine rolls like thunder over Packwood Pekin 42-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Belle Plaine broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-7 explosion on Packwood Pekin in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Belle Plaine and Packwood Pekin squared off with October 8, 2021 at Packwood Pekin High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 23, Packwood Pekin squared off with Columbus Junction Columbus in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.