 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beginning was the end: Gladbrook-Reinbeck opens an early gap to jar Colo-Nesco 54-14

  • 0

Fast and furious, Gladbrook-Reinbeck took charge from the start to knock back Colo-Nesco and eventually earn a 54-14 decision in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with a 14-0 advantage over Colo-Nesco through the first quarter.

The Rebels fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Royals' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Rebels' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-8 points differential.

The last time Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Colo-Nesco played in a 62-13 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News