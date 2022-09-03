Beginning was the end: Gladbrook-Reinbeck opens an early gap to jar Colo-Nesco 54-14

Fast and furious, Gladbrook-Reinbeck took charge from the start to knock back Colo-Nesco and eventually earn a 54-14 decision in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with a 14-0 advantage over Colo-Nesco through the first quarter.

The Rebels fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Royals' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Rebels' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-8 points differential.

