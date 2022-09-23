Beginning was the end: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opens an early gap to jar Davenport North 49-12

A swift early pace pushed Bettendorf Pleasant Valley past Davenport North Friday 49-12 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 28-6 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North faced off on September 24, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Davenport North faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 9 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
