Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Gladbrook-Reinbeck past Dunkerton 64-6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 64-6 win over Dunkerton during this Iowa football game.

Recently on August 27 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Buffalo Center North Iowa in a football game . For more, click here.

The Rebels' power showed as they carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense stormed to a 44-6 lead over Dunkerton at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Rebels a 28-6 lead over the Raiders.

