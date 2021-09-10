Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Gladbrook-Reinbeck past Dunkerton 64-6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 64-6 win over Dunkerton during this Iowa football game.
Recently on August 27 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Buffalo Center North Iowa in a football game . For more, click here.
The Rebels' power showed as they carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense stormed to a 44-6 lead over Dunkerton at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Rebels a 28-6 lead over the Raiders.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.