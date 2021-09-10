Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Gladbrook-Reinbeck past Dunkerton 64-6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 64-6 win over Dunkerton during this Iowa football game.

The Rebels' power showed as they carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense stormed to a 44-6 lead over Dunkerton at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Rebels a 28-6 lead over the Raiders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.