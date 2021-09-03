 Skip to main content
Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Gladbrook-Reinbeck past Colo-Nesco 62-13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-13 win over Colo-Nesco for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck stormed over Colo-Nesco 54-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at Colo-Nesco's expense.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with a 28-0 advantage over Colo-Nesco through the first quarter.

