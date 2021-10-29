Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Gilbertville Don Bosco past Graettinger G-T/R-A 54-20

Gilbertville Don Bosco broke out to an early lead and topped Graettinger G-T/R-A 54-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave the Dons a 20-6 lead over the Titans.

The Dons' offense struck to a 26-6 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The Dons' domination showed as they carried a 40-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.