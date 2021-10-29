 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Gilbertville Don Bosco past Graettinger G-T/R-A 54-20

Gilbertville Don Bosco broke out to an early lead and topped Graettinger G-T/R-A 54-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave the Dons a 20-6 lead over the Titans.

The Dons' offense struck to a 26-6 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The Dons' domination showed as they carried a 40-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News