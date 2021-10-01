Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Dubuque Hempstead past Muscatine 55-14

Dubuque Hempstead took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Muscatine 55-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead's offense stormed to a 35-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

The Mustangs' supremacy showed as they carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.