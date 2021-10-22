 Skip to main content
Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Cedar Rapids Xavier past Oskaloosa 38-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Oskaloosa 38-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 8 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Saints drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

