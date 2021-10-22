Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Cedar Rapids Xavier past Oskaloosa 38-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Oskaloosa 38-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Saints drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.
The Saints registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
