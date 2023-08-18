Baxter trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 52-23 win over Springville on Aug. 18 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Springville, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Baxter through the end of the first quarter.

The Bolts kept a 22-9 halftime margin at the Orioles' expense.

Baxter roared to a 44-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bolts put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Orioles 8-7 in the last stanza.

