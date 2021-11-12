 Skip to main content
At last, Hawarden West Sioux eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Dike-New Hartford 24-21

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Hawarden West Sioux finally eeked out a 24-21 victory over Dike-New Hartford on November 12 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Dike-New Hartford, who began with a 14-0 edge over Hawarden West Sioux through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 14-0 at halftime.

Dike-New Hartford enjoyed a 14-7 lead over Hawarden West Sioux to start the fourth quarter.

