Armstrong North Union finds its footing in victory over Lake Mills 44-12

Armstrong North Union rolled past Lake Mills for a comfortable 44-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

Armstrong North Union darted in front of Lake Mills 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a narrow 24-12 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Warriors a 38-12 lead over the Bulldogs.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.