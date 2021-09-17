 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armstrong North Union finds its footing in victory over Lake Mills 44-12
0 comments

Armstrong North Union finds its footing in victory over Lake Mills 44-12

{{featured_button_text}}

Armstrong North Union rolled past Lake Mills for a comfortable 44-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

In recent action on September 3, Lake Mills faced off against Manly Central Springs and Armstrong North Union took on Greene North Butler on September 3 at Armstrong North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

Armstrong North Union darted in front of Lake Mills 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a narrow 24-12 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Warriors a 38-12 lead over the Bulldogs.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News