Armstrong North Union finds its footing in victory over Lake Mills 44-12

Armstrong North Union rolled past Lake Mills for a comfortable 44-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
In recent action on September 3, Lake Mills faced off against Manly Central Springs and Armstrong North Union took on Greene North Butler on September 3 at Armstrong North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
Armstrong North Union darted in front of Lake Mills 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors opened a narrow 24-12 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Warriors a 38-12 lead over the Bulldogs.
