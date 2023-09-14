A suffocating defense helped Arlington Starmont handle Winthrop East Buchanan 46-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 14.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Arlington Starmont faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School.
Recently on Sept. 1, Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with Bellevue in a football game.
