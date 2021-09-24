Aplington-Parkersburg wins tense tussle with Eldora South Hardin 41-35

Aplington-Parkersburg broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Eldora South Hardin 41-35 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, the Falcons and the Tigers fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigers constructed a bold start that built a 21-20 gap on the Falcons heading into the locker room.

The Falcons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-21 lead over the Tigers.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Aplington-Parkersburg had enough offense to deny Eldora South Hardin in the end.

