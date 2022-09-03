 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg shrugs off deficit to defeat Osage 34-17

Never count out a determined team, as Aplington-Parkersburg showed while coming back against Osage for the 34-17 win on September 2 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Osage, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Aplington-Parkersburg through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Falcons and the Green Devils were both scoreless.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-17 lead over Osage.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Osage faced off on September 3, 2021 at Osage High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

