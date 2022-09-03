Aplington-Parkersburg shrugs off deficit to defeat Osage 34-17

Never count out a determined team, as Aplington-Parkersburg showed while coming back against Osage for the 34-17 win on September 2 in Iowa football action.
The start wasn't the problem for Osage, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Aplington-Parkersburg through the end of the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Falcons and the Green Devils were both scoreless.
Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-17 lead over Osage.
The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Osage faced off on September 3, 2021 at Osage High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.