Aplington-Parkersburg shrugs off deficit to defeat Osage 34-17

Never count out a determined team, as Aplington-Parkersburg showed while coming back against Osage for the 34-17 win on September 2 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Osage, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Aplington-Parkersburg through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Falcons and the Green Devils were both scoreless.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-17 lead over Osage.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.