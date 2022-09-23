 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aplington-Parkersburg secures a win over Eldora South Hardin 28-12

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Aplington-Parkersburg blunted Eldora South Hardin's plans 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a small 14-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin played in a 41-35 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 9 , Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Jesup in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News