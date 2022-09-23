Aplington-Parkersburg secures a win over Eldora South Hardin 28-12

No quarter was granted as Aplington-Parkersburg blunted Eldora South Hardin's plans 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a small 14-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.