Aplington-Parkersburg secures a win over Eldora South Hardin 28-12

No quarter was granted as Aplington-Parkersburg blunted Eldora South Hardin's plans 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.
The Falcons opened a small 14-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.
Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin played in a 41-35 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 9 , Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Jesup in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.