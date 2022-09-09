Aplington-Parkersburg races in front to lap Jesup 72-19

Aplington-Parkersburg grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 72-19 win over Jesup.

Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Jesup after the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 55-0 advantage at halftime over the J-Hawks.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 62-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The J-Hawks narrowed the gap 13-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

