Aplington-Parkersburg posted a narrow 35-26 win over Eldora South Hardin during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Eldora South Hardin started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers jumped a slim margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over Eldora South Hardin.

The Falcons held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Eldora South Hardin High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with La Porte City Union in a football game.

