Aplington-Parkersburg grabbed a 23-7 victory at the expense of La Porte City Union on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union were both scoreless.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 13-0 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time La Porte City Union and Aplington-Parkersburg played in a 28-21 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

