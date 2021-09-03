Aplington-Parkersburg hustles by Osage in victory 26-14

Playing with a winning hand, Aplington-Parkersburg trumped Osage 26-14 on September 3 in Iowa football.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The Falcons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over the Green Devils.
Osage took a 14-6 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg heading to halftime locker room.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.
