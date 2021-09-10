Aplington-Parkersburg denies Jesup's challenge 43-24

Playing with a winning hand, Aplington-Parkersburg trumped Jesup 43-24 on September 10 in Iowa football action.
The Falcons' might showed as they carried a 36-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons kept a 21-12 intermission margin at the J-Hawks' expense.
Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Jesup through the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against La Porte City Union and Jesup took on Hudson on August 27 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.
