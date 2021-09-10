 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aplington-Parkersburg denies Jesup's challenge 43-24
0 comments

Aplington-Parkersburg denies Jesup's challenge 43-24

{{featured_button_text}}

Playing with a winning hand, Aplington-Parkersburg trumped Jesup 43-24 on September 10 in Iowa football action.

The Falcons' might showed as they carried a 36-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons kept a 21-12 intermission margin at the J-Hawks' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Jesup through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against La Porte City Union and Jesup took on Hudson on August 27 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News