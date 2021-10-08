Aplington-Parkersburg blankets Manly Central Springs with suffocating defensive effort 47-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Aplington-Parkersburg squeeze Manly Central Springs 47-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Aplington-Parkersburg jumped on top in front of Manly Central Springs 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons' offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Aplington-Parkersburg's rule showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Manly Central Springs took on Denver on September 24 at Manly Central Springs High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
