 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aplington-Parkersburg blankets Manly Central Springs with suffocating defensive effort 47-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Aplington-Parkersburg squeeze Manly Central Springs 47-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped on top in front of Manly Central Springs 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Aplington-Parkersburg's rule showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Manly Central Springs took on Denver on September 24 at Manly Central Springs High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News