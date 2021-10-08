Aplington-Parkersburg blankets Manly Central Springs with suffocating defensive effort 47-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Aplington-Parkersburg squeeze Manly Central Springs 47-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped on top in front of Manly Central Springs 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Aplington-Parkersburg's rule showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.