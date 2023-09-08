It was a tough night for Cedar Falls which was overmatched by Ankeny Centennial in this 42-13 verdict.

Ankeny Centennial opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a thin 21-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Ankeny Centennial roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Jaguars 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Ankeny Centennial faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie.

