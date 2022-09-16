Ankeny Centennial pushes over Cedar Falls 28-14

Ankeny Centennial charged Cedar Falls and collected a 28-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Ankeny Centennial opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.
The Jaguars opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Falls were both scoreless.
The Tigers enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
The last time Cedar Falls and Ankeny Centennial played in a 28-14 game on September 17, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 2 , Cedar Falls squared off with Waterloo West in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.