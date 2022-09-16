Ankeny Centennial pushes over Cedar Falls 28-14

Ankeny Centennial charged Cedar Falls and collected a 28-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Ankeny Centennial opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Falls were both scoreless.

The Tigers enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

