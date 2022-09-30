Anamosa engulfs Tipton in point barrage 35-13

Anamosa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-13 win over Tipton on September 30 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Anamosa a 7-0 lead over Tipton.

The Raiders fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 21-6 in the last stanza.

