Anamosa engulfs Tipton in point barrage 35-13

Anamosa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-13 win over Tipton on September 30 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Anamosa a 7-0 lead over Tipton.

The Raiders fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 21-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Anamosa and Tipton faced off on October 1, 2021 at Anamosa High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

