Anamosa knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Anamosa faced off against Maquoketa and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Van Horne Benton on Aug. 25 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.