Anamosa earns narrow win over Tipton 16-14

Anamosa found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Tipton 16-14 on October 1 in Iowa football action.

The Tigers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-8 advantage over the Raiders as the first quarter ended.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.

The Raiders' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

Recently on September 17 , Tipton squared up on Monticello in a football game .

