Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 34-30 victory over upstart Manly Central Springs on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura opened with a 14-0 advantage over Manly Central Springs through the first quarter.

The Panthers moved a slim margin over the Cardinals as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Manly Central Springs had a 22-20 edge on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Cardinals pulled off a stirring 14-8 fourth quarter to trip the Panthers.

Recently on Aug. 25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Britt West Hancock in a football game.

