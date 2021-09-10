An early bolt powers Dubuque Hempstead past Iowa City West 39-31

Dubuque Hempstead started fast, and it was a good thing in a 39-31 victory where Iowa City West refused to fold during this Iowa football game.

Iowa City West rallied in the final quarter, but Dubuque Hempstead skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The Mustangs' position showed as they carried a 39-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs' offense took charge to a 19-3 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Mustangs a 13-0 lead over the Trojans.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.