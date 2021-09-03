 Skip to main content
Algona paints near-perfect picture in win over Clear Lake 47-23
Yes, Algona looked superb in beating Clear Lake, but no autographs please after its 47-23 victory in Iowa high school football on September 3.

The third quarter gave Algona a 25-7 lead over Clear Lake.

Algona opened a colossal 25-0 gap over Clear Lake at the intermission.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

