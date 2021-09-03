Algona paints near-perfect picture in win over Clear Lake 47-23

Yes, Algona looked superb in beating Clear Lake, but no autographs please after its 47-23 victory in Iowa high school football on September 3.

The third quarter gave Algona a 25-7 lead over Clear Lake.

Algona opened a colossal 25-0 gap over Clear Lake at the intermission.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.