Algona outlasts Clear Lake 27-16

Algona pushed past Clear Lake for a 27-16 win in Iowa high school football on September 2.
The first quarter gave Algona a 21-7 lead over Clear Lake.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Lions climbed back to within 21-10.
Algona struck to a 27-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
The last time Algona and Clear Lake played in a 47-23 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
