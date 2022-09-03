 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Algona outlasts Clear Lake 27-16

Algona pushed past Clear Lake for a 27-16 win in Iowa high school football on September 2.

The first quarter gave Algona a 21-7 lead over Clear Lake.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Lions climbed back to within 21-10.

Algona struck to a 27-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Algona and Clear Lake played in a 47-23 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

