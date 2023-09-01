Algona raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-16 win over Forest City on Sept. 1 in Iowa football.

Algona jumped in front of Forest City 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-10 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Algona roared to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians outpointed the Bulldogs 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.