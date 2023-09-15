Algona Bishop Garrigan scored early and often to roll over Northwood-Kensett 59-22 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Northwood-Kensett faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School.

