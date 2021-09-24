Alburnett survives competitive clash with Riverside Highland 26-21

Alburnett edged Riverside Highland in a close 26-21 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24. .

The first quarter gave Alburnett an 8-7 lead over Riverside Highland.

The Huskies proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 14-8 advantage over the Pirates at the half.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

There was no room for doubt as the Pirates added to their advantage with an 18-7 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.