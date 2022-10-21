 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alburnett scuffles before coming around to beat Bellevue 38-27

  • 0

Alburnett was shaken, but pushed past Bellevue for a 38-27 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Bellevue started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Alburnett at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates' offense darted in front for a 28-13 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Bellevue fought back in the third quarter to make it 38-27.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Alburnett squared off with Wapello in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News