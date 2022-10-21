Alburnett scuffles before coming around to beat Bellevue 38-27

Alburnett was shaken, but pushed past Bellevue for a 38-27 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Bellevue started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Alburnett at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates' offense darted in front for a 28-13 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Bellevue fought back in the third quarter to make it 38-27.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

