Alburnett unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dyersville Beckman Catholic 33-6 Friday in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Alburnett thundered in front of Dyersville Beckman Catholic 33-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.