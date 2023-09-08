Alburnett unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dyersville Beckman Catholic 33-6 Friday in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.
Alburnett thundered in front of Dyersville Beckman Catholic 33-6 to begin the second quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Dyersville Beckman Catholic faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Alburnett took on Troy Mills North Linn on Aug. 25 at Alburnett High School.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.