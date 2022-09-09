Alburnett exerts defensive dominance to doom Lisbon 14-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Alburnett as it controlled Lisbon's offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

Alburnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lisbon through the first quarter.

Alburnett moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

