Alburnett exerts defensive dominance to doom Lisbon 14-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Alburnett as it controlled Lisbon's offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.
Alburnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lisbon through the first quarter.
Alburnett moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
Last season, Lisbon and Alburnett faced off on September 10, 2021 at Alburnett High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.