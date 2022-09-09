 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ackley AGWSR wins tense tussle with Conrad BCLUW 28-26

Ackley AGWSR walked the high-wire before edging Conrad BCLUW 28-26 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Conrad BCLUW authored a promising start, taking a 14-8 advantage over Ackley AGWSR at the end of the first quarter.

The Comets took a 26-20 lead over the Cougars heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Comets had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Cougars won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

Last season, Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW faced off on September 10, 2021 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For a full recap, click here.

