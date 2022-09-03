Ackley AGWSR refuses to yield in shutout of Traer North Tama 29-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Ackley AGWSR as it shut out Traer North Tama 29-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.
The last time Traer North Tama and Ackley AGWSR played in a 44-7 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.