Ackley AGWSR imposes its will on Conrad BCLUW 42-14

Ackley AGWSR offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Conrad BCLUW with an all-around effort during this 42-14 victory on September 10 in Iowa football.
The Cougars' reign showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ackley AGWSR's offense struck to a 21-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Recently on August 28 , Ackley AGWSR squared up on Belmond-Klemme in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.