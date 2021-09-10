 Skip to main content
Ackley AGWSR imposes its will on Conrad BCLUW 42-14
Ackley AGWSR offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Conrad BCLUW with an all-around effort during this 42-14 victory on September 10 in Iowa football.

The Cougars' reign showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ackley AGWSR's offense struck to a 21-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

