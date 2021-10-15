Ackley AGWSR designs winning blueprint on Sheffield West Fork 30-10

Playing with a winning hand, Ackley AGWSR trumped Sheffield West Fork 30-10 on October 15 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead over the Warhawks.

The Cougars' offense darted to a 9-3 lead over the Warhawks at the intermission.

Ackley AGWSR's control showed as it carried a 16-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

